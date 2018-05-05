La LNH avertit Brad Marchand qu’il doit arrêter de lécher l’adversaire

La LNH a dit à Brad Marchand qu’il doit arrêter de lécher l’adversaire ou faire face à une sanction.

Colin Campbell, le vice-président senior des opérations hockey du circuit, a rencontré l’attaquant des Bruins de Boston et le directeur général Don Sweeney, samedi.

NHL’s Colin Campbell spoke with Boston’s Brad Marchand and GM Don Sweeney today. The League put the player on notice that his actions last night are unacceptable and similar behavior in the future will be dealt with by way of supplemental discipline.