La LNH avertit Brad Marchand qu’il doit arrêter de lécher l’adversaire

Vendredi, Brad Marchand a léché l’attaquant Ryan Callahan, du Lightning.
La LNH a dit à Brad Marchand qu’il doit arrêter de lécher l’adversaire ou faire face à une sanction.

Colin Campbell, le vice-président senior des opérations hockey du circuit, a rencontré l’attaquant des Bruins de Boston et le directeur général Don Sweeney, samedi.

 

Vendredi, Marchand a léché l’attaquant Ryan Callahan, du Lightning. Tampa Bay a gagné 4-3, prenant l’avance 3-1 dans la série.

Au premier tour, Marchand a semblé lécher Leo Komarov, des Maple Leafs de Toronto.

La LNH a averti Marchand que ses gestes sont inacceptables et que s’il récidive, on lui imposera une suspension ou une amende.