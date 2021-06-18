La frontière Canada—États-Unis restera fermée au moins jusqu'au 21 juillet
La frontière entre le Canada et les États-Unis restera fermée aux voyageurs non essentiels au moins jusqu'au 21 juillet, annonce Ottawa. Le ministre fédéral de la Sécurité publique et de la Protection civile Bill Blair en a fait l'annonce sur Twitter.
D'autres détails suivront.
Our number one priority as we fight #COVID19 is keeping Canadians safe. In coordination with the U.S., we are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States until July 21st, 2021.— Bill Blair (@BillBlair) June 18, 2021
D'autres détails suivront.