Je m'abonne
Vous avez lu 1 des 4 articles gratuits ce mois-ci.

Créez-vous un compte
pour consulter
3 articles gratuits
de plus par mois.

?Déjà abonné? .

La frontière Canada—États-Unis restera fermée au moins jusqu'au 21 juillet

  1. [Accueil]
  2. [Politique]
  3. [Canada]
Photo: Sean Kilpatrick La Presse canadienne
La frontière entre le Canada et les États-Unis restera fermée aux voyageurs non essentiels au moins jusqu'au 21 juillet, annonce Ottawa. Le ministre fédéral de la Sécurité publique et de la Protection civile Bill Blair en a fait l'annonce sur Twitter.
 
D'autres détails suivront.

À voir en vidéo