Donald Trump donne son feu vert au processus de transition vers une administration Biden
Donald Trump annonce sur Twitter qu’il donne son feu vert au processus de transition vers une administration Biden.
...fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020
D’autres détails suivront.