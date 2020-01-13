La liste complète des nominations aux Oscars
Les nominations pour les Oscars, qui seront remis le 9 février à Los Angeles, ont été annoncées lundi. En voici la liste exhaustive.
Long métrage
Ford V Ferrari, de James Mangold
The Irishman, de Martin Scorsese
Jojo Rabbit, de Taika Waititi
Joker, de Todd Phillips
Little Women, de Great Gerwig
Marriage Story, de Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, de Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, de Bong Joon-ho
Réalisation
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Philips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Actrice premier rôle
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Actrice rôle de soutien
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Acteur premier rôle
Antonio Banderas, Douleur et gloire
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Acteur rôle de soutien
Tom Hanks, Bonjour voisin
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Scénario original
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes et Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho et Han Jin-won, Parasite
Scénario adapté
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips et Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Direction photo
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, Lighthouse
Roger Deakins, 1917
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Direction artistique
Bob Shaw et Regina Graves, The Irishman
Ra Vincent et Nora Sopkova, Jojo Rabbit
Dennis Gassner et Lee Sandales, 1917
Barbara Ling et Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Lee Ha-jun et Cho Won Woo, Parasite
Montage
Michael McCusker et Andrew Buckland, Ford V Ferrari
Thelma Shoonmaker, The Irishman
Tom Eagles, Jojo Rabbit
Jeff Groth, Joker
Yang Jin-mo, Parasite
Musique
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
John Williams, Star Wars – The Rise of Skywalker
Costumes
Sandy Powell, The Irishman
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Mark Bridges, Joker
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Ariane Phillips, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Maquillages et coiffures
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan et Vivian Baker, Bombshell
Nicki Ledermann et Kay Georgiou, Joker
Jeremy Woodhead, Judy
Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten et David White, Maleficent Mistress of Evil
Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis et Rebecca Cole, 1917
Montage sonore
Don Sylvester, Ford V Ferrari
Alan Robert Murray, Joker
Oliver Tarney et Rachel Tate, 1917
Wylie Stateman, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Matthew Wood et David Acord, Star Wars — The Rise of SkyWalker
Mixage sonore
Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson et Mark Ulano, Ad Astra
Paul Massey, David Giammarco et Steven A. Morrow, Ford V Ferrari
Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic et Tod Maitland, Joker
Mark Taylor et Stuart Wilson, 1917
Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Effets visuels
Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken et Dan Sudick, Avengers : Endgame
Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser et Stephane Grabli, The Irishman
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones et Elliot Newman, The Lion King
Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler et Dominic Tuohy, 1917
Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach et Dominic Tuohy, Star Wars — The Rise of Skywalker
Film international
Corpus Christi, de Jan Komasa
Honeyland, de de Tamara Kotevska et Ljubo Stefanov
Les Misérables, de Ladj Ly
Douleur et gloire, de Pedro Almodovar
Parasite, de Bong Joon-ho
Long métrage d’animation
How to Train Your Dragon : The Hidden World, de Dean DeBlois
J’ai perdu mon corps, de Jérémy Clapin
Klaus, de Sergio Pablos
Missing Link, de Chris Butler
Toy Story 4, de Josh Cooley
Court métrage d’animation
Dcera, de Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love, de Matthew A. Cherry et Karen Rupert Toliver
Kitbull, de Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
Mémorable, de Bruno Collet et Jean-François Le Corre
Sister, de Siqi Song
Court métrage
Brotherhood, de Meryam Joobeur
Nefta Football Club, de Yves Piat
The Neighbors’ Window, de Marshall Curry
Saria, de Bryan Buckley
A Sister, de Delphine Girard
Long métrage documentaire
American Factory, de Julia Rieichert et Steven Bognar
The Cave, de Feras Fayyad
The Edge of Democracy, de Petra Costa
For Sama, de Waad Al-Kateab et Edward Watts
Honeyland, de Tamara Kotevska et Ljubo Stefanov
Court métrage documentaire
In the Absence, de Yi Seung-Jun et Gary Byung-Seok Kam
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone, de Carol Dysinger
Life Overtakes Me, de Kristine Samuelson and John Haptas
St. Louis Superman, de Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
Walk Run Cha-Cha, de Laura Nix
Chanson originale
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4
I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, Frozen 2
Stand Up, Harriet