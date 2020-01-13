La liste complète des nominations aux Oscars

Les nominations pour les Oscars, qui seront remis le 9 février à Los Angeles, ont été annoncées lundi. En voici la liste exhaustive.

Long métrage

Ford V Ferrari, de James Mangold

The Irishman, de Martin Scorsese

Jojo Rabbit, de Taika Waititi

Joker, de Todd Phillips

Little Women, de Great Gerwig

Marriage Story, de Noah Baumbach

1917, Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, de Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, de Bong Joon-ho

Réalisation

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Philips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Actrice premier rôle

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Actrice rôle de soutien

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Acteur premier rôle

Antonio Banderas, Douleur et gloire

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Acteur rôle de soutien

Tom Hanks, Bonjour voisin

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Scénario original

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes et Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho et Han Jin-won, Parasite

Scénario adapté

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips et Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Direction photo

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, Lighthouse

Roger Deakins, 1917

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Direction artistique

Bob Shaw et Regina Graves, The Irishman

Ra Vincent et Nora Sopkova, Jojo Rabbit

Dennis Gassner et Lee Sandales, 1917

Barbara Ling et Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Lee Ha-jun et Cho Won Woo, Parasite

Montage

Michael McCusker et Andrew Buckland, Ford V Ferrari

Thelma Shoonmaker, The Irishman

Tom Eagles, Jojo Rabbit

Jeff Groth, Joker

Yang Jin-mo, Parasite

Musique

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

John Williams, Star Wars – The Rise of Skywalker

Costumes

Sandy Powell, The Irishman

Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Mark Bridges, Joker

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Ariane Phillips, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Maquillages et coiffures

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan et Vivian Baker, Bombshell

Nicki Ledermann et Kay Georgiou, Joker

Jeremy Woodhead, Judy

Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten et David White, Maleficent Mistress of Evil

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis et Rebecca Cole, 1917

Montage sonore

Don Sylvester, Ford V Ferrari

Alan Robert Murray, Joker

Oliver Tarney et Rachel Tate, 1917

Wylie Stateman, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Matthew Wood et David Acord, Star Wars — The Rise of SkyWalker

Mixage sonore

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson et Mark Ulano, Ad Astra

Paul Massey, David Giammarco et Steven A. Morrow, Ford V Ferrari

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic et Tod Maitland, Joker

Mark Taylor et Stuart Wilson, 1917

Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Effets visuels

Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken et Dan Sudick, Avengers : Endgame

Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser et Stephane Grabli, The Irishman

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones et Elliot Newman, The Lion King

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler et Dominic Tuohy, 1917

Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach et Dominic Tuohy, Star Wars — The Rise of Skywalker

Film international

Corpus Christi, de Jan Komasa

Honeyland, de de Tamara Kotevska et Ljubo Stefanov

Les Misérables, de Ladj Ly

Douleur et gloire, de Pedro Almodovar

Parasite, de Bong Joon-ho

Long métrage d’animation

How to Train Your Dragon : The Hidden World, de Dean DeBlois

J’ai perdu mon corps, de Jérémy Clapin

Klaus, de Sergio Pablos

Missing Link, de Chris Butler

Toy Story 4, de Josh Cooley

Court métrage d’animation

Dcera, de Daria Kashcheeva

Hair Love, de Matthew A. Cherry et Karen Rupert Toliver

Kitbull, de Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

Mémorable, de Bruno Collet et Jean-François Le Corre

Sister, de Siqi Song

Court métrage

Brotherhood, de Meryam Joobeur

Nefta Football Club, de Yves Piat

The Neighbors’ Window, de Marshall Curry

Saria, de Bryan Buckley

A Sister, de Delphine Girard

Long métrage documentaire

American Factory, de Julia Rieichert et Steven Bognar

The Cave, de Feras Fayyad

The Edge of Democracy, de Petra Costa

For Sama, de Waad Al-Kateab et Edward Watts

Honeyland, de Tamara Kotevska et Ljubo Stefanov

Court métrage documentaire

In the Absence, de Yi Seung-Jun et Gary Byung-Seok Kam

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone, de Carol Dysinger

Life Overtakes Me, de Kristine Samuelson and John Haptas

St. Louis Superman, de Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

Walk Run Cha-Cha, de Laura Nix

Chanson originale

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4

I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman

I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough

Into the Unknown, Frozen 2

Stand Up, Harriet