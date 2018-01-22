 Passer à la version normale du sitePasser à la version large du siteTaille d'écran
    La liste complète des nominations aux Oscar

    23 janvier 2018 13h38 |Le Devoir | Cinéma
    Film:

    Call Me by Your Name, de Luca Guadagnino
    Darkest Hour, de Joe Wright
    Dunkirk, de Christopher Nolan
    Get Out, de Jordan Peele
    Lady Bird, de Greta Gerwig
    Phantom Thread, de Paul Thomas Anderson
    The Post, de Steven Spielberg
    The Shape of Water, de Guillermo Del Toro
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, de Martin McDonagh

    Actrice:

    Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
    Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
    Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
    Meryl Streep, The Post

    Actrice de soutien:

    Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
    Allison Janney, I, Tonya
    Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
    Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
    Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

    Acteur:

    Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
    Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
    Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
    Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
    Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

    Acteur de soutien:

    Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
    Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
    Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
    Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Réalisation:

    Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
    Jordan Peele, Get Out
    Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
    Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
    Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

    Long métrage animé:

    The Boss Baby, Tom McGrath, Ramsey Ann Naito
    The Breadwinner, Nora Twomey, Anthony Leo
    Coco, Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson
    Ferdinand, Carlos Saldanha
    Loving Vincent, Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Sean Bobbitt, Ivan Mactaggart, Hugh Welchman

    Court métrage animé:

    Dear Basketball, Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant
    Garden Party, Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon
    Lou, Dave Mullins, Dana Murray
    Negative Space, Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata
    Revolting Rhymes, Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer

    Scénario original:

    The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
    Get Out, Jordan Peele
    Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
    The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

    Scénario adapté:

    Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory
    The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
    Logan, Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green
    Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin
    Mudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

    Direction photo:

    Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins
    Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel
    Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema
    Mudbound, Rachel Morrison
    The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen

    Film en langue étrangère:

    Corps et âme, Ildiko Enyedi (Hongrie)
    Faute d’amour, Andreï Zviaguintev (Russie)
    L’insulte, Ziad Doueiri (Liban)
    The Square, Ruben Ostlund (Suède)
    Une femme fantastique, Sebastian Lelio (Chili)

    Montage:

    Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
    Dunkirk, Lee Smith
    I, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel
    The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory

    Montage sonore:

    Baby Driver, Julian Slater
    Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini, Theo Green
    Dunkirk, Alex Gibson, Richard King
    The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira
    Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood

    Mixage sonore:

    Baby Driver, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin
    Blade Runner 2049, Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill
    Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo
    The Shape of Water, Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern
    Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick

    Conception visuelle:

    Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
    Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
    Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
    Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
    The Shape of Water, Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau

    Musique:

    Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
    Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
    The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat
    Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Carter Burwell

    Chanson:

    Mighty River (Mudbound), Mary J. Blige
    Mystery of Love (Call Me by Your Name), Sufjan Stevens
    Remember Me (Coco), Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
    Stand Up for Something (Marshall), Diane Warren, Common
    This Is Me (The Greatest Showman), Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

    Maquillages et coiffures:

    Darkest Hour, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick
    Victoria and Abdul, Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard
    Wonder, Arjen Tuiten

    Costumes:

    Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran
    Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran
    Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges
    The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira
    Victoria and Abdul, Consolata Boyle

    Effets visuels:

    Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer
    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick
    Kong: Skull Island, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus
    Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlon
    War for the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist

    Long métrage documentaire:

    Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Steve James, Mark Mitten, Julie Goldman
    Visage, villages, Agnès Varda et JR
    Icarus, Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan
    Last Men in Aleppo, Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed, Soren Steen Jepersen
    Strong Island, Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes

    Court métrage documentaire:

    Edith+Eddie, Laura Checkoway, Thomas Lee Wright
    Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Frank Stiefel
    Heroin(e), Elaine McMillion Sheldon, Kerrin Sheldon
    Knife Skills, Thomas Lennon
    Traffic Stop, Kate Davis, David Heilbroner

    Court métrage de fiction:

    DeKalb Elementary, Reed Van Dyk
    The Eleven O’Clock, Derin Seale, Josh Lawson
    My Nephew Emmett, Kevin Wilson, Jr.
    The Silent Child, Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton
    Watu Wote/All of Us, Katja Benrath, Tobias Rosen












