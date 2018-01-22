La liste complète des nominations aux Oscar

Film:

Call Me by Your Name, de Luca GuadagninoDarkest Hour, de Joe WrightDunkirk, de Christopher NolanGet Out, de Jordan PeeleLady Bird, de Greta GerwigPhantom Thread, de Paul Thomas AndersonThe Post, de Steven SpielbergThe Shape of Water, de Guillermo Del ToroThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, de Martin McDonaghSally Hawkins, The Shape of WaterFrances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriMargot Robbie, I, TonyaSaoirse Ronan, Lady BirdMeryl Streep, The PostMary J. Blige, MudboundAllison Janney, I, TonyaLesley Manville, Phantom ThreadLaurie Metcalf, Lady BirdOctavia Spencer, The Shape of WaterTimothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your NameDaniel Day-Lewis, Phantom ThreadDaniel Kaluuya, Get OutGary Oldman, Darkest HourDenzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.Willem Dafoe, The Florida ProjectWoody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriRichard Jenkins, The Shape of WaterChristopher Plummer, All the Money in the WorldSam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriChristopher Nolan, DunkirkJordan Peele, Get OutGreta Gerwig, Lady BirdPaul Thomas Anderson, Phantom ThreadGuillermo Del Toro, The Shape of WaterThe Boss Baby, Tom McGrath, Ramsey Ann NaitoThe Breadwinner, Nora Twomey, Anthony LeoCoco, Lee Unkrich, Darla K. AndersonFerdinand, Carlos SaldanhaLoving Vincent, Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Sean Bobbitt, Ivan Mactaggart, Hugh WelchmanDear Basketball, Glen Keane, Kobe BryantGarden Party, Victor Caire, Gabriel GrapperonLou, Dave Mullins, Dana MurrayNegative Space, Max Porter, Ru KuwahataRevolting Rhymes, Jakob Schuh, Jan LachauerThe Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon & Kumail NanjianiGet Out, Jordan PeeleLady Bird, Greta GerwigThe Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa TaylorThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonaghCall Me by Your Name, James IvoryThe Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter & Michael H. WeberLogan, Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael GreenMolly’s Game, Aaron SorkinMudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee ReesBlade Runner 2049, Roger DeakinsDarkest Hour, Bruno DelbonnelDunkirk, Hoyte van HoytemaMudbound, Rachel MorrisonThe Shape of Water, Dan LaustsenCorps et âme, Ildiko Enyedi (Hongrie)Faute d’amour, Andreï Zviaguintev (Russie)L’insulte, Ziad Doueiri (Liban)The Square, Ruben Ostlund (Suède)Une femme fantastique, Sebastian Lelio (Chili)Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos, Paul MachlissDunkirk, Lee SmithI, Tonya, Tatiana S. RiegelThe Shape of Water, Sidney WolinskyThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon GregoryBaby Driver, Julian SlaterBlade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini, Theo GreenDunkirk, Alex Gibson, Richard KingThe Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson FerreiraStar Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, Matthew WoodBaby Driver, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim CavaginBlade Runner 2049, Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug HephillDunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. RizzoThe Shape of Water, Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad ZoernStar Wars: The Last Jedi, Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael SemanickBeauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood, Katie SpencerBlade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner, Alessandra QuerzolaDarkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood, Katie SpencerDunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary FettisThe Shape of Water, Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane VieauDunkirk, Hans ZimmerPhantom Thread, Jonny GreenwoodThe Shape of Water, Alexandre DesplatStar Wars: The Last Jedi, John WilliamsThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Carter BurwellMighty River (Mudbound), Mary J. BligeMystery of Love (Call Me by Your Name), Sufjan StevensRemember Me (Coco), Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert LopezStand Up for Something (Marshall), Diane Warren, CommonThis Is Me (The Greatest Showman), Benj Pasek, Justin PaulDarkest Hour, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy SibbickVictoria and Abdul, Daniel Phillips and Lou SheppardWonder, Arjen TuitenBeauty and the Beast, Jacqueline DurranDarkest Hour, Jacqueline DurranPhantom Thread, Mark BridgesThe Shape of Water, Luis SequeiraVictoria and Abdul, Consolata BoyleBlade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd NefzerGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan SudickKong: Skull Island, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike MeinardusStar Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal ScanlonWar for the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel WhistAbacus: Small Enough to Jail, Steve James, Mark Mitten, Julie GoldmanVisage, villages, Agnès Varda et JRIcarus, Bryan Fogel, Dan CoganLast Men in Aleppo, Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed, Soren Steen JepersenStrong Island, Yance Ford, Joslyn BarnesEdith+Eddie, Laura Checkoway, Thomas Lee WrightHeaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Frank StiefelHeroin(e), Elaine McMillion Sheldon, Kerrin SheldonKnife Skills, Thomas LennonTraffic Stop, Kate Davis, David HeilbronerDeKalb Elementary, Reed Van DykThe Eleven O’Clock, Derin Seale, Josh LawsonMy Nephew Emmett, Kevin Wilson, Jr.The Silent Child, Chris Overton, Rachel ShentonWatu Wote/All of Us, Katja Benrath, Tobias Rosen